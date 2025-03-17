We’re Not Part Of Political Parties’ Coalition Move –ASELGON

Share

The Association of Ex-Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ASELGON) has distanced itself from the idea and warned against the use of the name of the association in any form.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National President of the Association, Albert Asipa, in Abuja.

Asipa, a former Executive Chairman of Imeko/ Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State, said ASELGON was a conglomerate of political parties, consisting of members from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) among others.

He maintained that with this outlook, it would be preposterous for anybody or party to lay claim to the association as its own.

He said: “So, I enjoin my members, especially the states’ chairmen to be vigilant as reports abound that some people are parading themselves as members of ASELGON and seeking to be part of the ongoing alignment of forces.

“I have been inundated with several phone calls on the involvement of ASELGON in the political development and I consider it incumbent to make it categorically cleared that our association is not and cannot be part of anything of such and at the same time call on the unscrupulous elements dragging our noble association into such to please desist.”

