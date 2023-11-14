We’re Not Part Of Nationwide Strike – CONUA

The Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) on Tuesday said its members are not part of the ongoing nationwide strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the brutalisation of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero in Imo State.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the National President of CONUA, Niyi Sunmonu and made available to New Telegraph on Tuesday, November 14.

Speaking in the statement, the Congress noted that none of its members is part of the strike as it was not consulted by the organising bodies NLC and TUC.

READ ALSO:

The statement read, “As at the moment of putting together this release, the TUC with whom CONUA submitted affiliation request has not communicated this position on strike action to it.

“Distinguished comrades should therefore note that CONUA cannot be part of the strike action that is not communicated to it. In addition, the affiliation process with the TUC has not been officially established.”

The labour unions on Monday ordered their affiliates to withdraw their services nationwide from midnight on November 14, 2023.