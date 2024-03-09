We’re Not Owing Teachers In Plateau – SUBEB

The Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) on Saturday disclosed that all the overdue salaries of the state’s primary school teachers have all been paid.

The Board’s Head of Public Relations, Richard Jonah who made the disclosure in a statement made available to New Telegraph said the state government has cleared the outstanding.

According to Jonah, the action was taken as part of Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s administration’s commitment to advancing the well-being of all state employees.

”I am proud to report that as of today, no local government in the state is owing any outstanding salaries of our dedicated teachers.

”This milestone is the result of our unwavering commitment to prioritising the welfare of our hardworking educators, who play crucial roles in shaping the future of our children.

”Therefore, I call upon all teachers in the state to rededicate themselves to their noble profession and to work diligently towards ensuring that our learners in public primary schools are able to make up for the lost time caused by the recent strike,” he said.