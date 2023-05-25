We’re Not Moving Into Ernest Ikoli Media Centre – Commissioner

Contrary to insinuation that the Bayelsa State Ministry of Information, Orientation and Strategy was planning to take over the newly built Ernest Ikoli Media Centre, the Commissioner in charge of the ministry, Ayiba Duba has said that the ministry has no plan to relocate.

Recall that some members of staff of the state government-owned Media Houses had called on the state Governor, Douye Diri to come to their aid as according to them there were feelers that the Ministry of Information was planning to move into the Ernest Ikoli Media Centre built for the media houses by the Prosperity Administration.

The media house is meant to house the Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation, that is Radio Bayelsa; Niger Delta Television and State Newspaper Corporation, referred to as New Waves as stated by Governor Douye Diri during the inauguration of the building on February 14, 2022.