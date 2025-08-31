We’re Not Joining Coalition – Kogi SDP

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State has declared that it will not be part of the ongoing political coalition forming at the national level.

Speaking at an extraordinary meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Lokoja, the SDP governorship candidate in the 2023 election and state leader of the party, Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to liberating the people of Kogi State.

Ajaka urged members to remain steadfast, stressing that the party was “waxing stronger” both in the state and across the country, making coalition talks unnecessary and counterproductive.

On the lingering internal disputes, Ajaka maintained there was no faction in the Kogi SDP, affirming that Alhaji Ahmed Attah and Alhaji Idris Sofada remain the authentic state chairman and secretary of the party.

The SDP chieftain also announced his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election and charged party members to intensify sensitization efforts on the ongoing voter registration exercise.

In his remarks, State Chairman Attah said the “journey to rescue the people of the state is getting closer,” while Secretary Sofada urged stakeholders to sustain their support for the party.

Dignitaries at the meeting included Hon. Sam Rantin Abenemi, zonal chairmen, and local government party executives from across the state’s 21 LGAs.