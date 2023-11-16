We’re Not In Merger Talk With PDP, Any Other Party – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said it is not in merger talk with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), or any political party.

LP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, stated that the news making the rounds by a section of the media was aimed at embarrassing the party.

“Kindly disregard the sensational news making the round which suggests that the Labour Party is working out a merger arrangement with any other political party.

“It is purely a news item twisted and sensationalised by a section of the media to embarrass the Labour Party,” the party said.

According to the LP, it was inundated with questions regarding the proposal by former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for opposition political parties to work together to fight against the one-party system in Nigeria.

The party noted that “it was only a proposal, and every Nigerian should be interested in making democracy work in Nigeria.

“There was nowhere in the response that the purported merger between LP and PDP was mentioned.”

It noted that the 2023 general elections have just been concluded and a postmortem is yet to be conducted.

“Therefore, the way forward for the party has not been discussed. When we do, Nigerians will be properly informed.

“I therefore urge Nigerians to disregard such and many other twisted and sensational stories purported to emanate from the Labour Party.

“The party has its official platform used to disseminate its information,” the statement added.