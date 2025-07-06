We’re Not In Any Coalition – Anambra PDP

Anambra State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, distanced itself from any form of coalition arrangement with any political party.

The state’s Chairman of the party, Chidi Chidebe, made this declaration in an interview with newsmen in Awka, the state capital.

According to him, the party remained independent, united, and operating under the directive of its national leadership.

He noted that the leadership of the party in the state was not involved in the coalition talks, adding that any such moves were personal.

“Let me reiterate it here that we are not in any coalition. This is the position of the national leadership of our party and we are standing by it very strictly,” Chidebe said.