‘We’re Not Here To Pick Up Arms But To Serve The Larger Society’

Share

The Commander of Nigerian Navy ship (NNS), Beecroft, Commodore Paul Ponfa Nimmyel, has said that the task of the officers of the base NNS Beecroft was to serve the larger society and not to pick up arms or go against the general public.

The Commander made the statement at a media parley with senior officers of NN Beecroft and the Lagos Defence Correspondents at the Lagoon bar, base Apapa.

The Informal gathering was a week after the resumption of Commodore Nimmyel as the Commander NNS Beecroft to fashion out working relationships with the Media in protecting the country’s territorial waters.

He said, “We are here to serve you, defend our country and not to pick up arms or go against the general public. We would try to be law abiding as possible.

“Sometimes, we may have altercations with the larger society, we are Nigerians, we try to admonish our men as much as possible and make them realise that your task is the base.”

He however urged the media to always put a call across to the base whenever they are in doubt of any information concerning the operations of the base.

Share

Please follow and like us: