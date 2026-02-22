We’re Not Discouraged By Outcome Of Abuja Elections – ADC Candidate

Chairmanship of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in last Saturday’s Abuja Area Council elections, Dr. Moses Paul, said the party will not be discouraged by the outcome of the election.

Dr. Paul who is ADC chairmanship candidate for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) came second in the election, said no force in history has ever defeated an idea whose time has come.

“What began here in AMAC will not end here. What was ignited in your hearts cannot be extinguished by any announcement or delayed by any process,” he declared.

The candidate noted that nations are not transformed in a single election.

“They are transformed by the steady, unrelenting courage of ordinary people who refuse to accept an ordinary future,” he said, adding that he remains committed and accountable to the people.

“This is not the end of our journey. This is the beginning of a permanent awakening.

“One day, and I say this with absolute certainty, a new AMAC will emerge.

“One day, a new Nigeria will rise. And when that day comes, history will remember that it was you, the ordinary citizens with extraordinary courage, who made it possible,” he added.

Dr. Paul expressed gratitude to his supporters, stating he is not diminished by an outcome of the election.

He said they made statement by their large turnout during the election, and said that the movement was born not of convenience, but of conviction.

“Over the past months, from the streets of Karshi to the crowded paths of Nyanya, from the markets of Wuse to the quiet resilience of Gui, from the homes of the forgotten to the voices of the hopeful, you rose. You stood. You walked. You spoke. You believed.

And for that, I bow my head in gratitude.

“Let it be known, and let history record, that what we witnessed in this election was not merely a contest for office, but a declaration of dignity by a people who have refused to surrender their future,” he said.

Dr. Paul said he had reviewed the outcome of the AMAC election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), adding that he had the evidence of the people’s participation, and the overwhelming spirit of the movement.

“I accept, with peace in my heart and strength in my spirit, the processes as they have been declared.

“To those who came from far and near, who slept little, who gave their resources, who endured intimidation, who endured doubt, who endured hardship, your sacrifice has already altered the moral architecture of AMAC forever.

“To those who gave their blood, their sweat, and their unyielding courage, you have proven that the Nigerian spirit is still alive. That it still breathes. That it still refuses to kneel.

“You did not stand for me.

You stood for yourselves.

You stood for your children.

You stood for justice.

You stood for the simple but powerful belief that leadership must be earned, not imposed,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to those who came out to perform their sacred civic duty, and said their courage has reaffirmed that democracy is a living promise, not a forgotten idea.

The ADC candidate also expressed gratitude to the leadership and members of the party who stood on the side of principle, particularly former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, “whose example of discipline, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to a better Nigeria continues to inspire millions, including myself.

“His life reminds us that leadership is first a moral responsibility before it becomes a political office.

“Your belief in a different kind of politics has not gone unnoticed, and history will honor your courage.

“To every volunteer, every supporter, every elder, every youth, every woman who carried this movement in their hearts, you have given me something far greater than victory. You have given me purpose.

“May posterity be kind to your sacrifice.

May history honour your courage.

May the future reward your faith.”