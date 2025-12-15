We’re Mobilising All Military Assets To Protect Nigerians, Crush Security Threats – Tinubu

…procures mine-resistant vehicles, new armoured fleet for armed forces modernisation

…charges troops on discipline, professionalism, adherence to constitutional order

President Bola Tinubu has restated his administration’s firm resolve to mobilise all military and law enforcement assets to crush security threats and protect the lives of all citizens of Nigeria.

Accordingly, he announced the procurement of mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles and a new armoured fleet for the military, as well as the refurbishment of over 100 Armoured Fighting Vehicles for return to active service.

Tinubu disclosed this in Ojuelegba, Lagos State, on Monday when he declared open the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2025.

Speaking at Nebo Hall, Abalti Barracks, venue of the conference, the President, who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, reaffirmed that security remains a central pillar of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“There is no nation that can achieve greatness without security. This government remains resolute in mobilising all military and law enforcement assets to eliminate security threats and protect the lives and property of all Nigerians,” he said.

The Nigerian leader noted that his administration was firmly committed to the modernisation of the Armed Forces through improved training, modern equipment and enhanced operational capacity.

He said beyond the recent induction of helicopters into Nigerian Army Aviation and the training of pilots, the government has advanced the procurement of additional Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles, Armoured Vehicles and Patrol Vehicles to boost troop protection and battlefield effectiveness.

His words: “Following the induction of helicopters into Nigerian Army Aviation and the training of pilots, we have advanced the procurement of additional Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles, Armoured Vehicles, and Patrol Vehicles.

“We have also refurbished over one hundred Armoured Fighting Vehicles, now returned to active service. These efforts reflect our clear commitment to strengthening the Nigerian Army’s operational readiness.”

He added that the Federal Government was deepening partnerships with friendly nations to promote research, innovation and indigenous defence production, with the long-term goal of achieving self-reliance in defence and security.

Commending the Nigerian Army for what he described as impressive gains in the fight against terrorism and other security challenges, the President said reports from various theatres of operation point to improved outcomes driven by professionalism, courage and effective joint operations with sister services and security agencies.

“The positive reports emerging from the various theatres of operation are encouraging and stand as testimony to your resilience and professionalism,” he said.

He assured the military of the government’s unwavering support in fulfilling its constitutional mandate of safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity, noting that security is one of the eight priority areas of his administration.

Tinubu also stressed the importance of discipline, professionalism and adherence to constitutional order, describing the apolitical posture of the Armed Forces as critical to sustaining public trust.

He further praised the Nigerian Army’s civil-military cooperation initiatives across the country, noting that security efforts must also focus on winning hearts, restoring dignity and supporting development at the grassroots.

Paying tribute to fallen soldiers, the President said their sacrifices remained permanently etched in Nigeria’s national memory, assuring that the government would continue to support their families and improve the welfare of serving personnel in recognition of their service to the nation.

Earlier, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended the Nigerian Army for its efforts in strengthening civil