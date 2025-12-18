We’re Managing Teachers, Says Ogun TESCOM Boss

The Chairman, Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Apostle Abiodun Sanyaolu, has reiterated the government’s commitment to the training and retraining of teachers, and non-teaching staff in the state.

Sanyaolu stated this while fielding questions from journalists at his Office in OkeMosan, Abeokuta, the state capital, noting that it was imperative for the teachers to be operated in a better atmospheric conditions.

He maintained that several initiatives have been implemented by Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration to reposition the education sector for efficiency and top-notch service delivery, stressing that the teachers and other stakeholders have been active participants in actualising the vision of government for the sector.

He noted that the state government had being given an approval for the training of teachers on Artificial Intelligence (AI), so as to be acquainted with the modern trends of new innovations on technologies, saying the agency would continue targeting areas to improve the working conditions of the teachers.

He also noted that in last two administrations in the state, Prince Dapo Abiodun’s-led administration had prioritised employment of teachers through the initiative ‘OgunTeach’, noting that the distribution of teachers to various schools has becoming its challenges.

He said the government had been coming up with a policy or looking for modalities through incentives for the teachers in the rural areas, as the people were not liking to be posted in the rural areas, they preferred staying in urban areas.