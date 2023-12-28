We’re Making Progress With 3M Youth Training Project–Tijani

The Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has revealed the progress being made in the execution of the training of three million youths in the technology local content, a project tagged 3 Million Tech Talents (3MTT). According to him, the first batch of trainees has started practicalising and showcasing what they have learned so far. “M3MTT beneficiaries flooding the internet with what they’ve been learning so far. From product management and data science to software development, it’s so beautiful to watch Nigerians upskill and demonstrate learning.

“It has been an amazing year, full of energy and hope for a better Nigeria. Thank you all for your support and participation in our programmes. “We’re committed to delivering on our mandate and looking forward to an even more exciting year ahead, with deliberate and intentional engagement across our different initiatives that will grow our digital economy,” the Minister said through his official X (twitter) handle. As part of his strategies to aid local content, Tijani revealed that the ambitious goal was stated in the ministry’s recently released policy document, saying his Ministry has designed a “1-10-100-model” to achieve this goal.

“We are using a 1-10-100-model. We are starting with one percent of our three million target and that will be for the first three months. And that one per cent is going to be 30,000 people. So starting this Friday, you will see applications being released for both trainers and those who want to be fellows,” Tijani said. The minister also mentioned that the 30,000 people would be broken down to capture each state in Nigeria, based on a calculation of its population and economic activity. According to the minister, the thinking is that this approach makes it easier to reach the three million target and bridge the talent gap in the Nigerian tech ecosystem.

“From the one percent which is the prototype, we move to the 10 per cent, which is the pilot stage. Once we can get that right, it is easier to scale to a larger number. If Nigeria can train today 300,000 technical talents, we can become the most competitive country on the continent when it comes to training technical talent,” Tijani added. The minister noted that the same model will be applied to achieve the ministry’s goal to position Nigeria in the top 25 per cent percentile in research globally across six pivotal Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technological domains, including artificial Intelligence (AI), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, blockchain, and additive manufacturing.

The ministry is also working on a national AI strategy for Nigeria, he revealed. “We recognise that one of the biggest challenges in artificial intelligence is inclusion. AI is very Western-centric. We are going to work to make the data about Nigeria connected with our realities,” Tijani said. Meanwhile, the Minister has commended the beneficiaries for the presentations of their projects, saying they have been doing wonders. He said the country is making progress towards building its indigenous technology by training the local experts. “I love your presentation. Looking forward to many more from you,” he commended the beneficiaries.