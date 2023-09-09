We’re Majority In Nnpp, Other Faction Illegal, Says Ladipo Johnson

A prominent member and Spokesman of the Presidential Campaign Committee of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the last election; Mr. Ladipo Johnson, in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO talked about the crisis within the party. Excerpts:

Until recently, your party had been peaceful but there had been expulsions and counter-expulsions of members, what is happening to the NNPP?

What happened was that the party was taking stock of its activities after the last election. What we have been doing is to reposition the party, un- fortunately, some people were found wanting and two people were eventually expelled. One or two others were suspended in Enugu and Abia states. We dissolved some states’ executive councils down to the ward levels in the state.

Unfortunately, these people now got together and they were given cover by Dr. Boniface Aniebonam. The situation got to a head when Dr. Aniebonam single handedly reversed the decision of the National Working Committee and the National Executive Council. This prompted the National Working Committee not to allow that situation to continue by meting out disciplinary measures were taken against him.

Of course, these led to some of the people affected to team up and form a kangaroo cabal to say that they have formed a national working committee to gather somewhere in Lagos and say they have suspended Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. That’s exactly what happened. Our investigations show that the things that happened were now being sponsored by some people outside the party.

These external forces are moving to continue the current crisis within the party. We don’t believe that there is a crisis within the party in that sense that you try to portray.

Really?

As you well know, these people who have been suspended cannot act the way they have acted under the law to constitute a Board of Trustees or National Working Committee. We are under the Constitution and under the Nigerian Constitution things are to be done procedurally.

INEC is always present whenever we are having our programmes. As you said earlier, the party was peaceful as we were trying to reposition it for the next election. We will face this crisis and continue to grow the party as we move on ahead of the next rounds of elections.

Your position contradicts the position of the other side which stated that it acted based on the power of the board of trustees to mete punitive actions against errant members…

It is a joke for anyone to say that. I think you should ask them to show you that aspect of the party’s constitution. In any event, the Board of Trustees of the party was dissolved before March 2022. All organs of the party were dissolved in the presence of INEC. In the end, a caretaker committee was put in place by the party.

It was that caretaker committee that midwifed the new organs of the party from the ward to the national level. All the minutes are with INEC who monitored all the programmes and conventions. I don’t know how you move from complaining of being expelled from the party to now claim to have formed the Board of Trustees.

The problem was that did they approach the courts. They didn’t do that, they just went out to be making noise everywhere. They need to show the relevant portions of our constitution that they are relying on. The problem with them was that Dr. Aniebonam was used to taking decisions unilaterally and independently and what is happening now is strange to him. Before it was a one-man party and we are trying to correct that.

How legitimate is your faction?

We have the governor elected under the platform of our party. We have all the senators ditto with all the members of the House of Representatives and members of the state Houses of Assembly in different states. That means that the NNPP is no longer a one man party. We are insisting that things have to be done in accordance with the law.

On the 29th of August at a National Executive Committee of the party, these people were expelled. At that meeting, the Governor of Kano State was there, senators, Reps members and all other elected officials were there. Talk is cheap, when you look at the facts of the matter, it is clear that we are in the majority.

What we have now done is to ask them to meet us at the courts. We’ve done that and we are waiting for them to enter appearance so that we can settle the matter. A court has however restrained them from parading themselves as officers and leaders of the party.

Are you saying they have no part to play in the party?

These people have been expelled. That is why I referred to them as a group not a faction. If they had not been suspended or expelled; then they are within the party, they can claim to be a faction. They can complain about one thing or the other within the party.

They’ve been accusing the Kwankwasiyya Movement of trying to hijack the NNPP and the decision making revolves around Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, how true is that?

Very untrue, let me just ask, who runs the party? Is it not the secretariat? The National Secretary, Mr. Victor Olayokun is from Dr. Aniebonam, the Publicity Secretary was also nominated by him. I can name several other officers. Not all of them have descended to the level that Mr. Agbo Major has descended to. They know the truth and so it is not about hijacking.

When you have a party, it is a democracy, it is a democratic thing and if Senator Kwankwaso and the Kwankwasiyya group have the manpower that supersedes what he (Aniebonam) has I’m not sure the NNPP would have made the impacts that it has made today when the Kwankwasiyya moved in. No one is hijacking anything from anybody. All these things are just after thoughts.