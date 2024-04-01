We’re Lobbying FG To Release Nnamdi Kanu – Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has said efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

He said that while the court processes are ongoing, political solutions are being worked out.

Speaking at the special edition of “The Ben Kalu’s Mandate”, a radio programme of FLO FM, Umuahia, Abia State on Monday virtually, the Deputy Speaker said it was deliberate to work behind the scenes to realize the objective.

Kalu’s clarification came on the heels of an enquiry by the programme anchor, if the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P), a recently launched initiative of the deputy speaker, calls for a non-kinetic measure to resolve the security challenges in the South East has abandoned the IPOB leader.

While calling for support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Deputy Speaker also hinted of a likely visit by the elders of Igbo land to engage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on familiar issues affecting the South East.

He said: “The Peace in South East Project (PISE-P) has reconciliation in the mix of what we are trying to achieve. We recognize the importance of our brother, Nnamdi Kanu in the peace agenda we are pushing. That’s the truth. And I have been very vocal about it. I am not hiding it.

“I have always told people that I will never deny Nnamdi Kanu. He’s my brother. We come from the same place and I will never be happy having him incarcerated when we can have him out and increase our pursuit towards peace.

“But we may not advance all the things we are doing backdoor but I can assure you that all the powers-that-be in this country know that people like us are not sitting on the fence. I don’t know about the next person but I am talking about Benjamin Okezie Kalu. I am not sitting on the fence about it. I am lobbying.

“We cannot go about this before the court. I am more interested in using a political solution towards resolving this. So, I am asking for one or two things from the federal government.

“The last time I was with Mr. President, I discussed with Mr. President the need for the elders of Igbo land to come, sit and engage with him. And I know that one of the topics that will come up there is this our brother and also SEDC. We will also thank him for all the good things, the appointments he has been giving to the Igbo people.

“So, while the court is doing what they are doing, I will not truncate legal processes but some of us are not afraid to identify with him and to ask for him to be released.

“Any other thing can follow up after that. So, that is what is going on at the moment and those who are close to him will assure you we are working closely on this mandate. Is it achievable? The answer is yes

“And I am happy with the statement that he made the last time he was in court. He said all those who are causing violence are not IPOB people, and that anybody who is using his name to be causing violence is a hater of Ndi Igbo.

“Look, Igbos are not known for violence. We are known for trade, and being creative. Call it Nollywood, we are the engine room that started the creative industry. We are not thieves, not known for violence.

“We put our energy towards creating wealth. We are not life killers and anybody coming now to introduce what is strange to us, it’s either the person is not an Igbo man or we should question where he is coming from.

“Burning things down is not how we show our strength. How we show our strength is that when we enter your community, we make wealth to better our lives. That’s our strength.

“I am happy he sounded that warning. I am happy we are coming together to achieve it. And I want to thank the people. Since we launched this programme about 4 months ago, there has been a little bit of peace and it is the combined effort of everyone coming together, understanding that it is true we need peace. Let’s be calm.

“As we are asking Mr. President to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for us and give us the South East Development Commission, we must on the other show him loyalty by making sure that there is peace in our area. No violence, support his government.”