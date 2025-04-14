We’re Left With Regrets, BEA Scholars Abroad Lament

Share

Foreign scholars under the Federal Government’s Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) scholarship have continued to cry out to the Nigerian government for the release of their stipends, which they say have been delayed since 2023.

Recall that over the past two years, the scholars have made repeated pleas to the Federal Government to fulfill its financial commitments under the BEA, as many students have been plunged into severe hardship.

Most recently, a Nigerian beneficiary of the BEA scholarship, Aminu Iliyasu, took to social media to once again lament the prolonged delay in the disbursement of stipends, which scholars rely on for survival in their host countries.

Iliyasu, who described himself as a proud Nigerian, said BEA scholars were now living with regrets, having forgone greater opportunities in the belief that the government-backed scholarship would offer better prospects.

Instead, they found themselves in dire circumstances, with no support system abroad.

He said: “With a total sense of humility and respect to the Nigerian government and the Federal Scholarship Board, I am speaking on behalf of Nigerians studying abroad, many of whom are in countries like Hungary, Morocco, China, Serbia, and others.

“Unfortunately, we have been left without our stipends for years, and whenever we ask, no one seems to care.

“This is a scholarship we earned based on merit, we worked hard for it. But now, it feels like we’re being treated as though the scholarship is just charity for the poor, rather than a well-earned achievement.

“The delay in our stipends is like justice delayed, which is justice denied. We are now in 2025, yet backlog payments for 2023, 2024, and even 2025 are still pending. Many of us gave up other great opportunities to accept this scholarship, believing in its promises, but now we are left with regrets.

“Imagine being stranded in a foreign country with no one to turn to. This neglect not only affects us personally but also jeopardizes the future of international education and the image of brilliant Nigerian students representing our country on the global stage.”

Iliyasu, speaking on behalf of other BEA scholars, appealed to President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene and ensure the prompt release and payment of the backlog of stipends.

“In the end, I believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will look into this matter and order the immediate release of all our unpaid stipends.

“It is unfortunate that despite reaching out to the relevant authorities, we are not getting any clear answers. If we can’t ask them, who else are we supposed to turn to?”

Reacting to the scholars’ pleas, a source at the Federal Ministry of Education said that the allowances for BEA scholars studying abroad had been paid up to December 2024.

However, the ministry acknowledged that shortfalls in payments for 2023 and 2024 had arisen due to exchange rate differentials.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has signed Bilateral Education Agreements with countries such as China, Russia, Algeria, Hungary, Morocco, Egypt, and Serbia. Under the agreement, the donor countries provide free tuition, accommodation, and a monthly stipend to the beneficiaries.

“The Nigerian government provides take-off grants, monthly supplementation throughout the duration of study, and return tickets after graduation. Allowances have been paid up to December 2024.

“However, due to exchange rate differentials, there were shortfalls in the payments for 2023 and 2024. The Honourable Minister of Education has written to request for the release of these shortfall payments.

“For 2025, the scholarship fund is under the FME capital budget. Disbursement for 2025 will begin in July, due to the extension of the 2024 capital budget until 30th June 2025.”

