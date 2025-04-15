We’re Left With Regrets, BEA Scholars Abroad Lament, Seeks Tinubu’s Intervention

Share

Foreign scholars under the Federal Government ‘s Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) scholarship have continued to cry out to the Nigerian government to release their stipends which they noted, have been delayed since 2023.

Recall that for the past two years, the scholars have come out on different occasions to pleas with the Federal Government to honour its financial commitments to the BEA, as many students were having severe hardship.

Only recently, a Nigerian under the BEA scholarship, Aminu Iliyasu, took to social media to once again lament the federal government ‘s prolonged delay of stipends to enable the scholars survive in respective countries where they were studying.

Iliyasu who described himself as a proud Nigerian, however lamented that beneficiaries of the BEA were living in regrets, haven forgone greater opportunities only to end up in severe suffering and hardship in a foreign land with nowhere or no one to turn to for help.

He said: “With a total sense of humility and respect to the Nigerian government and the federal scholarship board, I am speaking on behalf of the Nigerians studying abroad in which many of us are studying in countries like Hungary, Morocco, China, Serbia and others.

