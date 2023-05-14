We’re Leaving PDP Govs’ Forum In Good Hands – Tambuwal

The outgoing Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has said that he is leaving the forum in good hands.

Tambuwal who is the outgoing Governor of Sokoto State, at the reception of newly elected governors on the platform of the party, traced the history of the forum, which he stated was inaugurated in 2014 and existed informally for years, has finally been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on October 12, 2021, “as a separate entity.”

The governor noted that the PDP Governors’ Forum has grown into an alternative voice in governance in the country.

He noted that during his tenure, “Sometimes, it was tough agreeing in all things, but we never forgot to put our interests behind that of our party, people and nation.

“The moments we have shared under this forum have been moments of joy, learning, comradeship support for one another and a desire for the best of our party, states and country.”

He described the newly elected governors as, “shinning armours of the party,” adding, “We are happy to bequeath to you, a forum that is strong, cohesive and vocal in the defence of democracy and good governance in the country.

“With the calibre of the governors-elect, I can say confidently that our forum is going to be in good hands.”

The outgoing Chairman appreciated the outgoing governors and former Chairmen of the PDP Governors’ Forum, for serving the forum meritoriously.

“These men at different times piloted the transformation agenda which we all enjoy at various levels in various states today.

“For my colleagues, out-going governors of our forum, I commend all of you for your solidarity and comradeship. As a first among equals, I can vouch for the warm support and friendship of all the governors of our party.”

Tambuwal disclosed that a renowned Economist Dr Muda Yusuf was invited to discuss “Good Governance at the Sub-National Level: Issues, Perspectives, Expectations and Outcomes”, and said it was “an opportunity for the governors-elect to learn from experts and share experiences of the outgoing governors on the challenges of governance at the state level.

“Issues of security, managing a state in the era of dwindling resources and rising debt profile will be central in the discussion.”