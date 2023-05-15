We’re Leaving PDP Governors’ Forum In Good Hands –Tambuwal

The outgoing Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said he is leaving the forum in good hands.

The departing governor of Sokoto State, at the reception of newly elected governors on the platform of the party, traced the history of the Forum, which he said was inaugurated in 2014 and has existed informally, has been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on October 12, 2021, “as a separate entity.”

The governor noted that the PDP Governors’ Forum has grown into an alternative voice in governance in the country. His words: “Sometimes, it was tough agreeing in all things but we never forgot to put our interests behind that of our party, people and nation.

“The moments we have shared under this Forum have been moments of joy, learning, comradeship support for one another and a desire for the best of our party, states and country. “With the calibre of governors-elect, I can say confidently that our Forum is going to be in good hands.

He described the newly elected governors as shining armours of the party: “We are happy to bequeath to you a Forum that is strong, cohesive and vocal in the defence of democracy and good governance in the country. Tambuwal appreciated the outgoing governors and former chairmen of the PDP Governors’ Forum for serving meritoriously.

“These men at different times piloted the transformation agenda which we all enjoy at various levels in various states today.

Tambuwal said that a renowned economist, Dr Muda Yusuf, was invited to discuss “Good governance at the sub-national level: Issues, perspectives, expectations and outcomes,” which he said was an opportunity for the governors-elect to learn from experts and share experiences of the outgoing governors on the challenges of governance at the state level.