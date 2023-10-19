‘We’re Investing in Infrastructure to Improve Service Quality’

Telecoms operators have said they are investing in infrastructure to improve quality of service as well as quality of experience for all subscribers. According to them, “this is evidenced by the continued investments in network coverage and capacity to improve overall quality of service for the benefit of our esteemed customers.”

This was said by the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, while urging the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, to collaborate with the operators to tackle the challenges affecting the industry.

“However, as the Honourable Minister may be aware, ALTON’s members have continued to encounter strong macroeconomic headwinds, which have occasioned tough operating conditions, lead- ing to a decline in CAPEX (Domestic) and Foreign Direct (Capital Inflow) Investments into the industry by 30.37 percent and 46.9 percent respectively between 2021 and 2022.

“It is ALTON’s considered view that a number of teething investment-impacting causal factors need to be definitively addressed to help deepen investment with the overall objective of driving increased CAPEX deployment for overall QoS improvement in line with the targets of the Strategic Plan to achieve 50 percent improvement in QoS by the end of 2024,” he said.

Speaking on the damages done to telecoms infrastructure, Adebayo said there was need to curb the acts by vandals. He said: “Telecommunications serves as an ‘enabler’ for all other critical infrastructure and infrastructure sectors vital to national productivity and security. “To function optimally, telecommunications infrastructure relies on complex and interconnected support ecosystem consisting of fiber, satellites, towers, base stations, switches, data centers, etc., which need to function uninterrupted for delivery of optimal QoS.

“There have, however, been incidences of adverse cross-sectoral impact on QoS arising from damage to such infrastructure due to excavation during civil works such as road construction, deliberate/ negligent vandalization and sabotage as well as theft of cable, equipment, and supplies such as diesel, generators and batteries, undue delay in issuance of site approvals for new towers/base stations as well as harassment of staff /site access denial by state/local agencies to enforce levy payments.”

He also mention the shiny of multiple taxation, saying the telecoms operators currently pay at least 49 different taxes and levies. “Additionally, our members continue to bear the brunt of multiple taxation and coerced compliant with tax and levy demands that have no legal basis by sub- nationals. This threatens investment, sustainability and industry growth.

“Instances include exorbitant Right of Way fees, increases under the Finance Act 2023 (such as upward review of Tertiary Education Trust Fund Tax from 2.5 percent to three per cent, imposition of Value Added Tax on cell towers (base stations), imposition of import levy on goods, removal of capital allowance on telecommunications goods and services under Section 32 of the amended Companies Income Tax Act), amongst others.

“The foregoing state of affairs is further compounded by the increase in legislative bills seeking to impose new taxes and levies on private organisations (includ- ing ALTON’s members) at the National and state Houses of Assemblies.” Meanwhile, Adebayo assured the minister of operators’ unwavering commitment to working with the him to drive the seamless operationalisation of the policy focus areas outlined in his strategic plan.

He said ALTON was committed to rallying its members in the industry to explore areas of collaboration with and support of the minister’s achievement of defined policy targets including, but not limited to the training of three million early to mid-career talents in tech-adjacent skills, core tech competencies, and advanced proficiencies by 2027; and the attainment of 70 percent population digital literacy by 2027. ALTON further restated its commitment to working with government at all levels to bridge the digital divide in Nigeria, drive innovation, and foster inclusive economic growth.