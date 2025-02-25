We’re Investing In Digital Infrastructure, Technologies- FG

Share

The Federal Government has said it is significantly investing in digital infrastructure and technologies with the view of creating massive job opportunities for the teeming population of unemployed Nigerians.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani made the disclosure while commissioning the Nigeria-Korea Information Access Centre (IAC) funded by the Korean government, at the Digital Bridge Institute on Tuesday in Abuja.

Tijani who reiterated government’s commitment towards delivering more efficient services to the citizenry, added that the commissioner Centre was a major prerequisite for strengthening the country’s economy as President Bola Tinubu and his team continue to work towards achieving a $1 trillion economy in a few years.

He said: “As a country, we recognize that we are of the fastest growing countries in the world, we also recognize that the best low hanging fruit for us is in information, communication and technology, not only does it provide us the opportunity to drive economic prosperity in our country, it also offers us a significant chance to empower our people and ensure that they can contribute meaningfully to the world.

“So, as a nation, we are putting significant investment in building both our digital infrastructure and technologies that will also help us deliver government services more efficiently.

“We see this as a major prerequisite for strengthening our economy; as you already know, the President and the team is working extremely hard to take the Nigerian economy to $1 trillion in a few years, we are already the largest economy in Africa, but our hope and aspiration is that we can better contribute to the development of the world, not just Africa.

“So, your investment in DBI today is a contribution to this objective, because through this investment, not only are we able to accelerate the application of modern and emerging technology like Artificial Intelligence, it will also give us a chance to start to provide meaningful opportunities for our young people.”

Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Aminu Maida said the Centre was a veritable platform for youths, entrepreneurs, and professionals to access cutting-edge digital tools, research facilities, and trainings that would equip them with the requisite digital skills such as AI, Big Data, and IoT needed to thrive in today’s Fourth Industrial Revolution.

According to him, the Centre was a practical embodiment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasizes leveraging digital technologies to drive socioeconomic development, productivity, and inclusive growth across Nigeria.

“This Information Access Centre complements those efforts by providing a platform for learning, research, and innovation. It is part of a broader commitment to capacity building and learning initiatives in digital technologies.

“As we officially commission this facility today, I call upon all stakeholders—government agencies, industry players, academia, and international partners—to maximize the potential of this Centre.

“The Digital Bridge Institute, with the support of NCC and the NIA, must ensure that access to this centre reaches underserved communities, expands digital literacy, and serves as a launchpad for groundbreaking innovations. In doing so, we can ensure that no Nigerian is left behind in our digital transformation agenda.

“We remain fully committed to creating regulatory frameworks and instruments that encourage investment in digital infrastructure, enhance innovation, and promote digital inclusion.

“The future we envision for Nigeria is one where digital access is universal, opportunities are limitless, and our economy is driven by knowledge and technology”, he added.

Speaking earlier, President/CEO, Digital Bridge Institute David Daser described the center as a bridge that would not only connect Nigeria to the world, but also links dreams to opportunities, adding that it was a direct response to the call of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), which envisions a Nigeria where digital technology drives innovation, creates jobs, and bridges the gap between the connected and the unconnected.

According to him, the Nigeria-Korea IAC would directly support some national priorities which includes; promoting digital inclusion regardless of background, access to ICT tools and skills, fostering AI and emerging tech expertise, preparing Nigerian workforce for demands of the global digital economy, research and innovation support.

Others are; driving homegrown solutions in AI, IoT, big data, and cybersecurity, enabling e-government services, enhancing access to digital governance and citizen engagement and supporting the establishment of sustainable ecosystems for digital transformation by developing a pool of talent in AI and related fields.

“At Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), our mission is to bridge the digital divide by developing world-class functional ICT talent. The IAC is a tangible step towards that goal, providing a hub where students, entrepreneurs, professionals, and enthusiasts can develop the critical digital skills that will power Nigeria’s Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“This project would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our partners, the South Korean government, the Nigerian government, and all stakeholders who believed in this vision”, Daser said.

Share

Please follow and like us: