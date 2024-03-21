We’re in Your Support, Traditionalists Assure Makinde

Traditional worshippers have pledged their support for Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde after fixing August 20 for Isese Day. They also promised to promote peaceful coexistence and religious harmony in the state. The group made the pledge when they visited the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Wasiu Olatubosun. Olatubosun urged the traditionalists to be united to enable them to contribute to the development of the state.

Speaking on some of the achievements of his ministry, the commissioner said with the UNESCO recognition granted Sango Festival, the next Sango Festival would be a global event as there would be attendees from many countries. He said: “This year’s Isese Day commemoration must attract participants from all the geo-political zones in the state, as well as, a fair representation of all local governments. We have to show that traditional worshippers are all one.”

The Aare Isese of Oyo State Omikunmi Egbelade assured the state government of their continuous collaboration and synergy in all related activities and to also strive for a progressive alliance among the traditional adherents.