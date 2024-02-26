We’re In Tough Period, Things Not Going As Planned – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that Nigerians are currently passing through a tough period, a consequence of which was not planned.

The governor, who spoke on Monday during the opening of the Oyo State International Trade Fair known as “EXPOYO 2024”, insisted that things are not going the way it was planned.

Speaking on the theme: “Showcasing the Economic Potentials of Oyo State Through Agriculture, Micro Small, and Medium Enterprises”, Makinde lamented that things are not going the way they should be, but said this is not the time to give up but to look at opportunities, because opportunities are always lurking in the corner when there are challenges.

The governor declared that all hands must be on deck to repair the economy rather than trade blame, suggesting that one of the ways to achieve such repair is for the country to shift its focus to export orientation instead of import substitution.

“This is a very tough period for us as a country. Economically, things are not going the way we want but this is not the time to give up. It is the time to look at opportunities because opportunities are always lurking in the corner when there are challenges.

“For us in Oyo State, we are not giving up. I can see notable industrialists here. It is about time we changed our orientation. People will talk about what we produce in Nigeria and showcase the economic potential of Oyo State.

“We are not interested only in things that we will consume locally in Oyo State. Import substitution means you are looking at only your market. export orientation means we want to produce here and sell to the world and earn the necessary foreign exchange”.