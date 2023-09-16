We’re in Nigeria, Africa to revolutionise sports betting –Adriano Amadei

The Managing Director of BetCor- rect, an innovative online betting company, Adriano Amadei, has said the reason for the organisation coming into the Nigerian and African market was to revolutionise the sport betting with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Speaking in Lagos during the week, Amadei said they are committed to making punters enjoy placing their bets on their platform with several innovative compared to other existing platforms. He added that the country’s increasing appetite for fintech solutions and its burgeoning population catalysed its intent to play a significant role in its technological evolution, through this product. BetCorrect’s strategy underpins its dedication to visionary-thinking and far-sightedness through two core elements: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and User Experience.

The AI-powered platform allows for personalised recommendations, anticipates player preferences, and ensures a safer and more responsible betting environment. Combined with an exceptional user experience, BetCorrect aims to create a platform where every user feels special. The company acknowledges that partnerships with industry leaders are crucial to its success. By collaborating with like-minded organisations, it aims to extend its reach, leverage collective expertise, and deliver unparalleled value to its customers.