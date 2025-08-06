We’re Improving Road Infrastructure To Enhance Commerce, Stimulate Tourism – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday said his administration will continue to give priority to road infrastructure development to enhance trade and commerce, stimulate the tourism sector, as well as open up remote areas.

Sanwo-Olu stated this during the official commissioning and handing over of the reconstructed Aradagun -Mosafejo – Ilado – Imeke Hospital and Samuel Ekundayo Roads in Badagry Local Government Area, of the state over to the residents.

He said that the seven network of roads will ensure the ease of movement and transportation, as well as improve the living standard of the people.

The governor said that as a key aspect of inclusive governance, his administration has “continued to provide infrastructure that supports businesses, creates employment, and improves the living conditions of our people.”

Sanwo-Olu said: “Your steadfast loyalty and trust in our administration have been invaluable pillars in our collective journey towards progress and development.

“It is your belief in our vision and leadership that has empowered us to pursue ambitious projects with confidence. Beyond the electoral process, we commend the continuous understanding, patience, and cooperation shown by the people of Badagry throughout the entire construction period of these road projects.”

Sanwo-Olu noted that to further demonstrate and deepen the administration’s commitment to infrastructure development throughout the state, the government has “strategically focused on harnessing the immense tourism and economic growth potential that Badagry uniquely offers.

“Recognising Badagry’s rich cultural heritage, strategic location, and natural attractions, we have prioritised the provision of adequate, modern infrastructure that not only supports tourism but also stimulates broader socio-economic development in the region.”

This approach, the governor said, “Aligns with our broader vision of inclusive growth, where no community or area is overlooked or left behind. At the core of our policy of inclusiveness is a steadfast determination to extend development far beyond the central urban areas—to the inner parts and less accessible corners of the metropolis—ensuring that every neighbourhood, every street, and every village across the State benefits from the fruits of progress.”

According to him, his administration is committed to reaching every nook and cranny of the state- whether through roads, drainage systems, or other essential amenities.

“Our resolve to achieve this mission is unwavering, as we believe that true and sustainable development can only be realised when it is truly inclusive and touches the lives of all residents,” he noted.

In his speech at the event, Special Adviser, Office of Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, said:

He said: “Apart from easing traffic, it plays a vital role in improving community interconnectivity in line with the State’s intermodal transportation vision. Prior to this intervention, the road was flooded, overgrown with grasses and was completely impassable.

“Today, it has been transformed with a semi-rigid pavement finish, offering durability, resilience and safe passage for residents and commuters.”

The roads commissioned are Aradagun, Mosafejo, Ilado, Imeke, Samuel Ekudayo, Toga and Hospital road.