We’re Impressed With Rapid Economic Dev In Morocco – Aduwo

The Permanent Representative of the Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CDDI), Olufemi Aduwo, has said that the Civil Society Policy Forum (CSPF) is impressed by the rapid economic development going on in Morocco, especially in Marrakech.

Aduwo said it is amazing that Morocco has accomplished an impressive reform journey.

He made this known while delivering his remarks during the opening session of the CSPF, a key event during the World Bank Group-International Monetary Fund (WBG-IMF) Spring and Annual Meetings in Morocco.

The forum provides an open space for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to dialogue and exchange views with the World Bank Group and IMF staff, their peers, government delegations, and other stakeholders on a wide range of shared development issues.

Aduwo while delivering his remarks in his capacity as the Chairman of Civil Society Policy Forum/ African Unions Countries Caucus, ((CSPF /AU Countries Caucus) on the significance of this year’s meeting in Morocco during the opening session early Tuesday, said the Meeting will provide an opportunity for Morocco to showcase its reforms, achievements and economic potentials, raising investment prospects to support the kingdom’s economy and its people.

He thanked the Chairman of the session, Mr. Abdoul Salam Bello, Executive Director of the Africa Group II at the World Bank Group Board for the privilege, just as he extended the forum sincere condolences for the devasting loss of lives caused by the earthquake on September 8.

“Our hearts are with all the people of Morocco at this difficult time”, Aduwo said.

He said the Civil Society Forum – World Bank have worked closely with the Morocco authorities through its members in Morocco to assess the situation and the city’s readiness to host the meetings.

“We want to thank the authorities of the World Bank Group and IMF who believed in the preliminary report submitted. indeed, we are happy to be in Marrakech, to stand in solidarity with Morocco and to highlight the resilience of the Morocco people.

“The Annual Meetings of the World Bank and IMF are returning to Africa after 50 years (Kenya 1973), Yours sincerely was 10 years old then. l think the choice to host these meetings in Morocco is a natural one. This is the country that bridges Africa, the Middle East and Europe, and a place where cultures come together, ideas flourish and determination makes the impossible possible.”

Aduwo said the Annual meetings bring, Africa to the world and World to the Africa, not Morocco alone would benefit, but the entire of Africa. l hope that in a very not too long years, my country, Nigeria the proud of Africa would be the next venue.