‘We’re Impressed With OYCSDA’s Prioritization Of Water Availability In Oyo’ – EWNA

Share

The Ecumenical Water Network, Africa (EWNA) has commended the Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (OYCSDA) for prioritizing water availability across the State.

According to Alhazan Abiodun Rilwan, Project Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the agency, in a release made available to New Telegraph on Wednesday, the commendation was given in the address of the organization’s Regional Coordinator, Vr. Kolade Fadahunsi, during a courtesy visit to OYCSDA Chairman, Hon. Abideen Adetokunbo Adeaga, on Wednesday.

Kolade said the visit was part of the advocacy programmes embarked upon by the body to call for the availability of water in five major African countries, namely: Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Kenya, adding that the focus in Nigeria is on the South West of the country.

He mentioned that it is commendable that the ongoing sixty-six projects of OYCSDA across the State that are basically on education, health, sanitation and erosion control, encompasses water provision for every sector of the projects, as directed by the World Bank and Oyo State government, under the Nigerian Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES).

He went further to call for collaboration between OYCSDA and Ecumenical Water Network, Africa, as the body celebrated ‘Africa Water Week,’ so as to achieve the set agenda of delivering portable water for a mass of people, and stamp out water-borne diseases from the country.

“While extending warm greetings from Ecumenical Water Network, Africa, and commend your efforts in transforming the 33 local government areas of Oyo State, we are delighted to inform you that your initiatives have made a lasting impact on the communities.

“Our organization has been advocating for water availability in five African countries Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Kenya, while in Nigeria, we focus on South West. We are excited about the yearly Africa Water Week, which is usually in the week of 21-26 October annually.

“This event aligns with our mission to promote water as a right, and combat privatization, we are impressed by OYCSDA’s prioritization of water availability in Oyo State, particularly the 66 ongoing micro-projects across local governments,” he declared.

In his response, the Chairman of OYCSDA, Hon. Abideen Adetokunbo Adeaga, appreciated the EWNA team and promised to do more to sustain the legacy of sustainable community development of Governor Seyi Makinde in the State.

He told his guests that the State was poised to increase the availability, affordability and accessibility of citizens to portable water without leaving out any area in the State.

Share

Please follow and like us: