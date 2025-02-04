We’re Impressed With Enugu, Things Are Moving Fast –Danish Consul-General

Share

The Government of Denmark has expressed its eagerness to expand the European nation’s business interests in Enugu State, expressing enthusiasm at partnering with the state in key sectors of the economy and other areas of mutual benefits.

Denmark, which is a member of the European Union, stated this when its government delegation and Danish businesses led by the Consul General of the Royal Danish Embassy in Nigeria, Jette Bjerrum, met with the governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, at Government House, Enugu, yesterday.

Bjerrum, who also doubles as the Head of Trade of the Danish Embassy in Nigeria, said their interest was inspired by shared values with the Enugu State Government such as transparency accountability, and inclusivity, as well as Mbah’s speech at an event in Lagos.

She stressed that contrary to negative generalisation, Enugu State was an example that many good things were happening in Nigeria.

“People Google all the bad stories, but we want them to know the good stories too; to say this (Enugu State) is also Nigeria, and this is where good people build trust and work with transparency, accountability, and traceability. “I am here to understand what is important for Enugu.

They (Denmark and Enugu State) have similarities. Transparency, accountability and transformation are important values for Enugu.

They are also important values for Denmark. Inclusion, diversity and equality at all levels for everybody also.

“The low hanging fruits will be in agriculture because that is what we do. That will also include logistics and so forth,” she concluded.

Speaking, Governor Mbah restated his government’s commitment to not only create a business-friendly environment, but to also de-risk investment, encourage investors through offtakes, noting that the visit by the Danish delegation was a major boost for his administration’s effort to grow the state’s economy sevenfold to the tune of $30 billion in the next six years.

“We have already signed an agreement with the Danish Company, ODK Group, and that agreement is going to see us procure tractors from them. What is also interesting is that they are also willing to have their assembly plant here.

But we feel that this is just an entry point. “We also have over 300,000 hectares secured as landbank for agriculture.

So, just as Denmark, agriculture is also our lifeblood. 40 per cent of our economy is predicated on agriculture.”

Mbah also highlighted opportunities in various other sectors such as tourism, health, logistics, and aviation.

Share

Please follow and like us: