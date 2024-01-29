We’re humbled by New Telegraph Award, says PAP

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has expressed its excitement over the Innovative Government Agency of the Year Award, granted it by the New Telegraph Newspapers, stating that it felt “humbled” by the award. In an acknowledgment letter dated January 12, 2024, signed by Ita Henshaw, Technical Adviser to the Interim Administrator, MajGen Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd), he said: “The Interim Administrator is pleased to know that the noble efforts of his management team have been closely observed by the New Telegraph to elicit the honour.”

It acknowledged “the well-intended recognition and award conferred on the Presidential Amnesty Programme for being the innovative government agency of the year.” The Interim Administrator expressed his willingness to accept the Innovative Government Agency Award, adding that he felt humbled by the gesture.