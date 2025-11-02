We’re Hopeful On Payment Of NNSL Retirees’ Benefits –Bunu

The President General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Francis Bunu, in this interview with journalists in Lagos, expresses the union’s optimism that retirees of the defunct Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL) would be paid their benefits. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

You recently took a tour of all the stations and since your assumption of office, it has been from one activity to another. Can you give an overview of the union under your watch?

Yeah, we had a tour recently for Dockworkers. And because when we came into the office, we saw a lot of accidents, a lot. We felt that what do we do? We need to tell our people that there’s a new sheriff in town. His name is Nestor King. So, if you don’t take care of yourself, your Nestor King will be dead. So, it’s better to tell our people that accidents take life.

Accident prevention is the business of everybody. It’s like the business of security. It’s not just for the government only. It’s for even the common man to be security conscious; the same thing with safety. It’s not just for only your employers. Even as an employee, you need to be safety conscious. That was why we took that tour. To tell all our people across the nation’s seaports that they should take their job more seriously and be more safety conscious on the job.

Can you tell us how you have touched workers’ welfare within this short time you have been on the saddle? What are your long-term plans?

As we speak, we have four sectors, the Seamen, Dockworkers and Shipping workers. The other one is the NPA Branch. Now, all these four sectors are very unique in their respective operations; with their job titles and descriptions. For the NPA Branch, it is a one-way thing. We are waiting for the time that their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), will be right, they will be able to call for the union to follow their work and look into their issues one on one.

That is for the NPA branch. Whatever issue that happens at NPA, we have a very capable president in that sector. At all times, he picks his calls to solve whatever problem that arises. We don’t do things because we feel we want to do it. No, we want to do it with a human face. We want every sector in the system to be carried along responsibly. As a district chairman, you should be able to know how many workers are under you. And what and what you can do to assist them.

That is on the NPA Branch. Now, come to the Docklabour Branch; any case that we meet, we solve it. We have met a few cases of accident victims that we need to discuss. And we have discussed and then, to the glory of God, we are getting more response than ever before. And even the prices are already going to increase because it is no longer business as usual. Any money that we meet, we improve the welfare of the workers immediately. Any company that we meet, as far as we are concerned, should be in line with the law. Our effort is to ensure that the right thing is done for both the worker and even also for the management.

That is on dockworker; when it comes to seafarers, so far so good now. All the companies that we have met, when I came into office for a CBO went and asked them. Go and ask Orion. Go and ask Sea Transport, we ensure that they follow the rule. For the Dockworker, thumbs up, for the Seafarer, we are pushing it with the Federal Government, and we know for sure that the Federal Government is ready, and very soon, very, very soon, they too will be watching. We have that money. So, when it comes to even Shipping, all the CBOs, as I came in, are perfect, excellent.

We don’t just do CBO because we want to do CBO. No, we carry CBO to the doorpost of the worker. You, who work in that place, sit down with your management. I will be there to guide you, because you are the one wearing the shoes and knows where it pains you. You work there, so I don’t work there; I am just the labour leader; my only job is to protect and guide you. And so far, all the CBOs right now are excellent, perfect. And workers agreed to whatever thing that management said they wanted to give. It’s a trapezoidal thing.

What is the situation with your effort to ensure that the Ex-NNSL workers are paid their retirement benefits? Also, what is your take on the rampant accidents with the barge operations in our waters, when you look at their bad operations, their barges are not suitable to run on water, and sometimes, they have these accidents? Like the last accident here, the barge survived. They rescued the guy that sank with the badge. So, what is Mahmoud doing to ensure that these operators meet the set standards and do not endanger the lives of workers?

Let me start from the last one. From the barge, and you said, they are not seaworthy. Yes. It’s a general thing. It’s not just only for barges. It’s a general thing. What about tugboats? No barge can trade the surface of the water without a tugboat pushing it in. Somebody must drag that barge to some point. It’s like, not just even on a barge. What about the road? Do you have good tankers? It’s a general thing. So, it’s for the Federal Government to be able to take a holistic approach through its agency to deal with these water issues.

It’s not just only barges but all the sectors. How many tugboats do you see that ply the rivers that do not have these challenges? So, it’s a problem that the government needs to look into. It’s not only the issue of trade unions. Trade unions can only shout, can only talk. But there is an agency responsible for those things. Let them wake to do their responsibilities. That is on that. For me, I don’t believe in making it a story.

The simple thing is that it is across the board. Not just only for barges. For vessels, you see what NIMASA is doing perfectly, excellently. IMO said Nigeria should phase out all single hall vessels in our waters and NIMASA is working hard in that direction.

What that implies is that people are going to buy new, new vessels right now to change their old one because they cannot use the old single hall vessels to get new contracts in the Nigerian waters. But when it comes to the lower side of it, that is where the problem starts from. So, it’s an issue that the agency should look into and be able to address it. Then, let us now come to the NNSL retirees. The government and the union have sat down.

They have verified them. And they have even already made a recommendation of how they should be paid; and how much they should be paid. And the government has sat down and they have said Okay. They have done their plus and minuses and they have said Okay. The file has moved to the Federal Ministry of Finance. Any moment from now, it will be at the Honourable Minister’s table. So, for us, it is a win-win situation. We trust and we believe the government would settle these retirees who served this country in their prime; it is time for the country to reward them. We are hopeful and then we pray for the government. The retirees deserve this token.

Can you use this opportunity to clear the air on the allegation that you are using your office to impose some people in the districts?

You know, I said earlier that the problem in the industry is misinformation. Yes, if you look at my last testament, the misinformation is one of the things that is plaguing this country. Because one thing I believe about life is that as a media man, you should be able to do very, very well. Obviously if somebody comes to tell you that this person is an armed robber; take a step to verify whether your source is not deceiving you. As we speak, MWUN is one of the leading trade unions in Nigeria.

We will not do what is not right or is not in line with our constitution. And if we do anything that is not in line with our constitution, there are procedures for you as trade unions, as a member to take. NPA has just finished all their district elections. Did anybody hear of any anomaly? No. The president has finished his elections nationwide. My brother, the election is number. It is give and take. You negotiate. You lobby. You converse. You convince people. We don’t have the capacity to impose any candidate on anybody.

It is not even in our character. I would not even do it. Somebody somewhere, because you feel that you are not popular and somebody is popular, you are not sure that they will pick you against that person, you go out and talk ill of the process. This is what you are seeing. They want us to pick them. We cannot. If I say you come and become this or that, what about the people? Are you leading me? You are leading other people.

It is just somebody somewhere trying to cajole the system to do what is wrong. And then the system says, no, we are not for that. Let us do the right thing. This is what you are seeing. Even the election that they even said we have done is yet to be done. Right now, everybody is conversing. If you are interested in any position, go and converse with them. You lobby. You talk. If you win, you carry the day. So, for us, we are peaceful. There is no crisis; no single crisis in the union.