The Anambra State Police Command has said it is fully prepared and fortified for the protection of lives and property before, during, and after the Nov. 8 Governorship election in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police (CP), Ikioye Orutugu, made this disclosure in a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, on Sunday in Awka.

Orutugu commended the officers for their dedication and discipline throughout the advocacy campaign, which covered all Area Commands and Divisions in the state.

He emphasised the importance of neutrality, professionalism, and respect for human rights by the police personnel during election duties.

”All tactical units, intelligence teams, and patrol formations are on heightened alert, with adequate logistics and coordination with sister security agencies in place.

“We are fully prepared and fortified for the protection of lives and property before, during, and after the election,” he said at the end of his statewide engagement on election security with the officers and men in police formations across the state.

The CP urged the officers and men to maintain vigilance, demonstrate courage, and uphold the core values of the Nigeria Police Force in ensuring that peace and order prevail throughout the electoral process.

He also used the opportunity to encourage members of the public to remain law-abiding and security-conscious.

Orutugu assured residents that the police would continue to collaborate with communities and stakeholders to guarantee a peaceful and credible election.

New Telegraph gathered that in the last 20 days, the Anambra State Police Command initiated what it described as a “peaceful dialogue” with various security stakeholders, local government chairpersons, and traditional leaders to ensure a free and safe governorship election.

The engagements, which took off in Njikoka on Oct. 14 and subsequently moved to the Aguata, Otuocha, Ogidi and Ihiala areas of the state, have reportedly touched flashpoints and were aimed at sensitising the residents on the need for peace and safety during the election.