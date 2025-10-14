We‘re Here To Stop Nigeria’s 2026 WC Dream, Says Rejected Eagles

France-based Tosin Aiyegun, a Nigerian-born player who is one of the top scorers for the Republic of Benin in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers, has spoken on his desire to stop Nigeria from qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The match winner for the Benin Republic in their 1-0 away win against Rwanda, which put them in pole position to qualify, said Benin Republic will be up against Nigeria today in their final game of the qualifiers, and they need to avoid a defeat to seal a spot at the tournament for the first time ever.

Aiyegun is among the driving forces of the team, and the Lorient star is on a high heading into the game against Nigeria in Uyo after his winning goal in Kigali, ten minutes from time.

Born in Nigeria to a Beninian father and a Nigerian mother, Aiyegun said his decision to play for the Benin Republic was borne out of the rejection he suffered in his bid to play for Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Nigeria have so many good players in top leagues around the world, especially in my position. So they stopped me from following up with my dreams of playing for the Super Eagles. Now I am motivated to stop them from qualifying for the World Cup”, Aiyegun said.