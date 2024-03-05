‘We’re here to learn from UNILAG’s experiences, curriculum development, others’

A study tour delegation from James Hope University, Lekki, Lagos to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has expressed the optimism to learn from the university’s experiences in curriculum development, student support services, research initiatives, and industry partnerships. This is as the delegation, led by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Dr. Paul Vita, said that the University of Lagos has long been recognised as a beacon of higher education in Nigeria and beyond, its commitment to research, innovation, and community engagement is truly commendable.

The visit to UNILAG, which the Vice-Chancellor was on the directive of the National Universities Commission (NUC) to understudy the operations of the university, is part of institutional mentorship. Other members of the delegation, who include a renowned Economist and Consultant, Prof Olu Akinkugbe; and the Registrar of the institution, Bede Uzoma Achugamonu, were received by the UNILAG Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic and Research, Prof Bola Oboh, along with the Acting Registrar, Mrs Olakunle Makinde; and the Director of Academic Planning, Prof Mathew Olusoji Ilori on behalf of the management-led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola. “We hope to learn from your experiences in curriculum development, student support services, research initiatives, and industry partnerships,” Vita said. On his part, Prof Akinkugbe, the founding Dean of the James Hope University School of Business, also explained that the primary objective of the visit was for them to gain insights into the best practices, academic standards, staffing, and operational procedures of the University of Lagos. He stated: “I must confess that we are bringing top-notch facilities with quality programmes; but it has to be crafted in such a way that it will make a lot of difference. That is not to say that we are inventing any wheel, but to say that we are actually oiling the wheel such that we move smoothly. That is what we bring to the Nigerian education space.”

Akinkugbe, whose research and teaching span almost every region of the world, disclosed that the institution has since taken off with the Executive Master of Business Administration programme (MBA) (Full Time), six Master of Science programmes, as well as a Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) programme. “By understudying a well-established institution such as the University of Lagos, James Hope University aims to enhance its own academic programmes and administrative processes,” he added. Meanwhile, in her remarks, the DVC (Academics & Research), Prof Oboh, however, underscored the importance of the exercise and assured the visiting team of the readiness of the University of Lagos to ensure a thorough evaluation of the institution’s programme in terms of the required standards, as stipulated by the National Universities Commission. During the visit at the 62-yearold ivory tower, the delegation engaged in various activities such as meetings with faculty members, administrators, heads of unit/departments and students of the University of Lagos Business School (ULBS).