We’re Here To Extinguish The Fire Permanently, Tinubu Tells S/East Leaders

President Bola Tinubu has assured the people of the South-East region that his administration will bring back lasting peace to the geopolitical zone.

This is has he promised that he is determined to “extinguish the fire” responsible for the ongoing mayhem “permanently”.

President Tinubu made this pledge while speaking during the launching of the Peace in South-East Project (PISE-P) and the Thanksgiving Service/Homecoming event held in honour of Chief Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, on Friday.

The well-attended event which took place at the Sports Arena of Bende Local Government Area is a five-year programme, launched by the deputy speaker to tackle the intricate socio-economic challenges and security threats prevalent in the South-East.

The zone is “an industrial hub, which plays a vital role in boosting the nation’s economic development,” according to the president, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He conveyed the Federal Government’s worry about the widespread economic destruction that non-state entities have wrought in the area.

The President declared that the Federal Government will not permit any evil schemes carried out in the area by economic saboteurs “who pose as Ndigbo advocates.”

“We know that the South-East has weathered too many storms but the current economic stagnation has shaken the foundation of the region.

“We are not going to sit back and watch the fire go beyond what we can handle.

“We are here to extinguish the fire permanently,” he said.