‘We’re Grateful’, Workers Tell Gov Otti

After several years of withheld leave allowance, civil servants in Government House, Umuahia, trooped out to express gratitude to Governor Alex Otti for commencing the payment of what they thought was long-overdue allowance as they received the first tranche of their arrears.

Conveying the mood of the workers, the Director-in-Charge, Government House, Umuahia, Mrs Onyedikachi Ogwo, said the staff gathered to tell the Chief of Staff to thank the Governor for what he has been doing for the workforce in Abia State, and Government House in particular.

She also expressed appreciation to the Governor for other welfare packages she said had made work easier and assured greater commitment in the discharge of their duties.

Receiving the jubilant workers, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, lauded the uncommon gesture of gratitude over the payment of their Annual Leave Allowance by Governor Alex Otti.

“I’m not sure that anyone asked you. Nobody forced you. I was informed this morning that the workforce in Government House are here to thank the Governor.

“I want to let you know that what you have done today by showing this level of gratitude without anybody telling you is going to make His Excellency think of doing more for you,” Pastor Ajagba stated.

He added that the developmental projects Abians see across the state were part of the electioneering campaign promises of the Governor.

“What we are seeing today, all over Abia State, is unprecedented. When His Excellency came in 2023, before his election, he told Abians, ‘Please weep no more, because help was on the way.’ Today, it’s very clear to everyone, even the blind, that help has arrived. And when help comes, you know that help is focused, help is targeted, help never misses the people for whom it is intended.

“And that help came directly to Abians, and specifically to the workforce. He started by clearing all outstanding salaries and pensions, and today, just like a dream of the night, it has arrived at the doorstep of those who have been owed several years of their leave allowances,” Ajagba stated.

According to him, “What His Excellency has come to do is to restore dignity in the workforce, in the civil service. That’s why he started by verifying to know those who are actually supposed to be the civil servants.”

The Chief of Staff also reminded them of the consistent payment of salaries on the 27th of every month since June 2023 and urged the workers to reciprocate the Governor’s gesture by being dedicated and more productive in the discharge of their duties.

Contributing, the Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Mr Kingsley Nwokocha, while appreciating the workers for showing gratitude to the Governor and government of Abia State, thanked God for the gift of Governor Alex Otti to Abians.

He said such a gesture from the Governor is the first of its kind and assured the workers that many more welfare needs are currently being addressed by Governor Otti, whom he described as a workers-friendly governor.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Staff Welfare Association of Government House, Comrade Oluchi Ubani, said the staff are full of joy and gratitude having received their Annual Leave Allowance, which had not been paid for many years.