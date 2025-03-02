We’re Giving Presidential Amnesty Programme Human Face –Otuaro

Share

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has said his reforms at the PAP are aimed at giving the programme a human face and to help develop the people of the Niger Delta for a better future.

He explained that this formed part of his resolve to add value to the programme beyond the N65,000 monthly stipends paid to the ex-agitators.

Otuaro stated this at a closed-door meeting in Yenagoa on Saturday with the leaders of ex-agitators from Bayelsa State led by His Royal Highness, Selky Kile Torughedi alias General Young Shall Grow, with the President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Jonathan Lokpobiri, in attendance.

The PAP boss said his determination was boosted by the strong support of President Bola Tinubu, who understood the challenges of the region, and was ready to do more for the programme.

He, however, said Ijaw and indeed the Niger Delta people must be united and encourage the president to create more opportunities of growth and development for the region.

Otuaro said: “As soon as my leadership came on board, we started our reforms to add value to the programme beyond the monthly N65,000 stipends paid to the ex-agitators.

If we don’t add value to the programme, then we will not be developing the future of our people. “My concern is that we must give the programme a human face so that tomorrow it will actually be seen to have made impact on the people, and helped them.

“We must ensure that we develop our people, especially now that we have a President, His Excellency, Bola Tinubu, who understands our problems and has been supporting the programme massively.

“The president will do more if we are united. We must be united, but if we are not, nobody will take us seriously.”

