February 4, 2026
We’re Gateway Partners For European Companies – Julius Berger

Nigeria’s leading engineering and construction firm, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has announced its readiness to serve as a strategic gateway partner for European companies, helping to de‑risk market entry and accelerate project execution for technology, engineering, and capital investment partners across the globe.

Speaking at the just concluded Eurocham Annual Conference and Expo 2026 in Lagos, Thursday, Filipe Lopes of the company’s Strategic Business Development Department who represented the Director, Corporate Development, Jochen Stolle, said, beyond construction, Julius Berger possesses an integrated delivery platform that provides for end-to-end Engineering Procurement and Construction, EPC and design management.

He added that local content compliance and workforce integration, permitting, regulatory interfaces and stakeholder management as well as support to protect bankability and financing processes and proven delivery systems aligned with international Health, Safety and Environment, HSE with Quality Standards ensure the company delivers on projects, be they local or offshore.

