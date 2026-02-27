We’re Gaining Operational Superiority Over Terrorists Through Intel – DHQ

…as troops intercept 460 terrorists bound fertilizer bags

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed that a combination of real-time intelligence and Air interdiction missions resulted in the operational gains recorded in the month of February.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, stated this on Friday during a press conference in Abuja on the ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations across the country

Specifically, General Onoja noted that the reported attacks on some soft targets are a result of sustained troops’ pressure on terrorists and their collaborators.

According to him: “By fusing ground manoeuvres with air interdiction and real-time intelligence, troops maintained operational superiority, neutralising several terrorists, arresting thirty-six (36) suspects, and rescuing two hundred and fifty-one (251) hostages.

The highlight of troops’ activities was on 21 February 2026, when troops rescued twenty-one (21) victims from Gidan Sarkin Bayer

“We urge everyone to remain security conscious, report any suspicious activity promptly via our emergency line 193 and collaborate closely with security agencies to ensure peaceful and incident-free observances”.

The senior officer further disclosed that the killing of scores of enemies of the State, arrests of hundreds and the surrendering of others and their family members was indicative of the near victory of the State over terrorism.

His words: “Throughout February, the AFN intensified its multi-domain operations, leveraging advanced intelligence, inter-agency collaboration, and community partnerships to dismantle threats posed by terrorists, kidnappers and economic saboteurs.

“By integrating kinetic strikes with non-kinetic initiatives such as humanitarian aid, infrastructure support, and dialogue with local leaders, we are building resilient communities capable of withstanding adversarial influences.

“As we delve into the specifics, I assure you that every action taken adheres strictly to international humanitarian standards, rules of engagement, and a profound respect for human rights in line with global best practices.

“AFN personnel’s discipline remains paramount, and we continue to invest in training and oversight to uphold these principles.”

He further stated: “Our ground operations were bolstered by aerial reconnaissance, which targeted insurgent strongholds in remote and border regions.

“This month, we neutralised scores of terrorists, arrested eighty-five (85) suspects, facilitated the surrender of forty-six (46) insurgents and their families and rescued one hundred and four (104) kidnapped victims.

“Significant recoveries of arms, ammunition and equipment have further eroded terrorist networks, enabling the safe return of displaced persons and revitalising local economies.4.

“A pivotal engagement occurred in Kukawa LGA of Borno State, where troops repelled an assault by terrorists equipped with gun trucks, motorcycles and five drones.

“Furthermore, on 23 February 2026, troops intercepted a Toyota pick-up laden with vehicle spares and fabrics destined for Boko Haram, alongside a truck carrying four hundred and sixty (460) bags of fertilisers in Bade LGA of Yobe State.

“Similarly, forty-two (42) illegal miners were also apprehended in Gulani LGA of Yobe State, thereby disrupting illicit activities that fund insurgency”.