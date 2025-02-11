We’re Fostering Vibrant, Sustainable Industrial Landscape – Commissioner

Share

The Lagos State Government would remain committed to fostering a vibrant and sustainable industrial landscape that is sustainable, resilient, innovative, inclusive, and positioned to compete on a global scale.

The state’s Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose, stated this during the Lagos State Industrial Policy Consultative Assembly and Validation workshop.

Speaking at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, venue of the event hosted by the ministry, the commissioner opined that as the world transitions towards a new era of economic modernisation driven by technology, sustainability, and global competitiveness, it was imperative to recalibrate the State’s industrial policies to align with both domestic imperatives and international best practices.

She said: “Today’s assembly speaks to our commitment to creating an enabling business environment that encourages sustainable investment, infrastructure development, and industrial growth – pillars that are essential to achieving the objectives outlined in the State’s major development policy documents; T.H.E.M.E.S+ Development Agenda and the Lagos State Development Plan (LSDP 2052).

“Industrial Policy (2025- 2030) is a defining document – one that signals our readiness to elevate Lagos into a hub of industrial excellence, where businesses can thrive, investments can flourish, and job creation can be maximised.”

According to Ambrose, the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains and highlighted the need for stronger local production capacity, and as the State navigates the challenges and opportunities of a post-pandemic global economy, industrial policy must be viewed as a strategic tool for economic resilience.

