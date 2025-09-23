We’re Finished, Obi Faults First Lady’s Birthday Donation Appeal

Peter Obi yesterday backed First Lady Oluremi Tinubu’s birthday appeal to her well-wishers to donate towards completing the longabandoned National Library, Abuja. The President’s wife turned 65 on Sunday, and Obi sent her his birthday wishes.

However, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential poll said the appeal, though “noble and selfless on the surface”, exposed the government’s failure to fulfil its responsibilities. He said until the country prioritises “minds formed in classrooms and nourished in libraries”, “we are finished”.

According to him, Mrs Tinubu’s request highlights the neglect of the education sector by the government. He said on his X handle: “What kind of leaders waste trillions on luxury and vanity, while the National Library—our intellectual furnace—remains abandoned in the capital? “Serious nations treat libraries as sacred, but here we reduce them to afterthoughts, begging bowls, or birthday tokens.”

The ex-Anambra State governor added: “It is shocking that, in our present circumstance, while billions are easily found for private jets, yachts, holidaying abroad, and frivolities, the nation must rely on birthday donations to complete its own National Library.”

Obi said Nigeria’s progress depends on investing in education rather than vanity projects.