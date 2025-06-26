We’re FA Cup’s Surprise Team – Kwara United Coach Tunde Sanni

As excitement builds for the 2025 President Federation Cup Final, Kwara United’s head coach, Tunde Sanni, has boldly declared his team as the tournament’s surprise package.

The historic showdown is set for Saturday, June 28, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, popularly known as Onikan Waterfront Stadium, where Kwara United will face off against underdog sensation Abakaliki FC.

Coach Sanni, speaking to journalists ahead of the highly anticipated final, said, “We are the surprise team of the FA Cup this year. Kwara, as a state, has waited 49 years to get to this stage since Alyufusalam Rocks reached the final in 1976 before losing to Enugu Rangers. Ironically, we defeated Rangers in the semis to be here. Our continental ticket is waiting for us.”

READ ALSO:

Known as the Harmony Boys, Kwara United enters the final with momentum and purpose, having eliminated top-flight Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) sides on their way to the final.

Coach Sanni shared that the team arrived in Lagos eight days early, preparing with intense training sessions and full squad focus.

“We are training as if our lives depend on this cup. The fans have promised full support and discipline, and we’re expecting to fill Onikan Waterfront with cheers on match day. Even our Emir and the Governor are behind us—we are highly motivated.”

On the other side of the pitch, Abakaliki FC, recently relegated to the Nationwide League One (NLO) from the Nigerian National League (NNL), will look to replicate the fairy-tale story of Leventis United, who won the FA Cup as a third-tier team in 1984. Abakaliki FC have defied all odds by beating four NPFL clubs to reach their first-ever final.

Their journey has been nothing short of remarkable, proving that status holds little weight in knockout football.

The final marks a clash between an experienced campaigner hungry for redemption and a spirited newcomer eager to make history.

The Onikan Waterfront Stadium will host a match that echoes the golden era of Nigerian football, rekindling the East-West rivalry spirit once carried by Enugu Rangers and IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan. With fans set to return in full force, June 28 promises to be a spectacle of passion, tradition, and unrelenting ambition.

Whether it’s the Harmony Boys or the Rice Boys, one thing is certain—a new chapter will be written in Nigerian football history.