We’re Evolving Into Dominant Player In Beverage Industry – Adeoga

The Managing Director of Champion Breweries Plc, DInalegwu Adoga, has affirmed that the company is rapidly evolving into a dominant force in the Nigerian beverage industry.

Adoga made the remarks during an exciting consumer engagement event tagged “Drink & Win,” held on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Bae Arena in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The event, which attracted thousands of enthusiastic consumers, aimed at rewarding loyal customers and reinforcing the company’s deep connection with the people of Akwa Ibom.

Speaking with Journalists at the event, the MD shared insights into the company’s impressive financial performance and strategic direction.

“In the last two years, specifically last year, we increased our revenue by 64.5% compared to the previous year. We posted N7 billion in 2023 and N21 billion last year, with profit after tax increasing by 121 percent,” he said.

He added, “Our shareholder equity increased by over N1 billion. Our earnings per share rose from N5.10 to N9.00, which gives you a sense of our financial performance. Last year was very good for us, and this has never happened before.”

On the inspiration behind the Drink & Win Bar Activation Promo, the MD emphasized the company’s firm grip on its home market and the importance of maintaining visibility and dominance in Akwa Ibom.

“It’s necessary to make a statement of dominance as we elevate our game and optimize our momentum,” he said.

He described the event as the beginning of a series of mega activations, noting that the initiative will be extended to other selling districts within the state to deepen brand visibility and consumer engagement.

“Our product leadership in Akwa Ibom cannot be contested. Champion is the official beverage of Akwa Ibom State.

“We are sincerely touched by the loyalty and support of our customers who desire the one-way format because of its convenience for take-away.

“Right now, our CAN formats are in the market to the satisfaction of our esteemed consumers who remain the heartbeat and compass of our business,” he said.

Adoga also explained the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility and operational sustainability.

“May I officially announce that we are also going solar and green soon because of our eco-friendly core values and care for Mother Earth.

“While it is a no-brainer that going solar will cut the cost of production, our primary objective is to sufficiently decarbonize our operations, as it is the right thing to do to curtail environmental pollution and save the planet for generations to come.”

The MD also took pride in the company’s consistent growth and standing within the consumer food sector.

“Champion Breweries has done remarkably well in the market. In the consumer food sector in which we operate, we are the only brewery company that has done exceptionally in recent years.”

New Teelgraph reports that the Drink & Win event by the proudly Nigerian brewery was a resounding success, with thousands of customers flocking to the venue to enjoy their favorite Champion brands in an atmosphere charged with fun, energy, and local pride.

A litany of prizes, including T-shirts, face caps, umbrellas, live chickens, bags of rice, cooking oil, tomato paste, and other exciting items, were given out to winners through raffle draws.

A vibrant lineup of local entertainers kept the crowd lively with music, comedy, and dance performances well into the night.

Speaking on the significance of the event, the Marketing and Brand Manager of Champion Breweries Plc, Queen Nwabueze, reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering quality and premium taste at affordable prices while promoting the Akwa Ibom indigenous culture.

She teased, “Why pay more for less? All Champion brands are crafted to perfection, priced for everyone, and available at all stores, bars, and sit-outs.”

“This event is another way of giving back to the community and ensuring that loyal customers are rewarded for their continuous support,” she told journalists.

According to her, “Champion Breweries Plc. has long been committed to delivering top-quality beverages that reflect the rich taste and culture of Akwa Ibom State.”

