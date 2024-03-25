We’re Enjoying What D’banj, P-Square, 2Face Sacrificed For Us – Davido

Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has said the current generation of Nigerian singers is making waves globally because of the sacrifices of Afrobeats legends such as 2Face, D’banj, and P-Square.

The movie star made this known in the latest episode of ‘The Bridge Show’, recounting how he got signed to an international record label in 2016, adding that the label wanted him to start again because they didn’t realise he was a superstar in Africa.

According to Davido, the next generation of Nigerian singers will be bigger and enjoy themselves more because of the sacrifices he and his colleagues are making.

READ ALSO:

He said, “When I first got signed to an international label, Sony in 2016… When we come and sign record deals overseas, they don’t know that we are superstars back home.

“I came straight from Mali where I performed at a 60,000-capacity stadium to sign the deal. But when you sign a new deal they want you to prove yourself again.

“I told my manager that I am not starting again o! But then it takes time to understand that we are sacrificing now. What D’banj, P-Square and 2Face sacrificed for us is what we are enjoying now.

“What we are sacrificing now the next generation will profit from it. The next generation would be bigger definitely because the (Nigerian) music is only going to grow bigger.”