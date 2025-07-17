We’re Enjoying Regular Payment Under Otti – ABSU Mgt

The Management of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, has debunked reports that lecturers at the institution are being owed 12 months’ salaries, describing the claim as false and misleading.

In a press statement issued on Thursday and titled “ABSU Staff Enjoying Regular Payment of Salaries Under His Excellency, Dr Alex Otti,” the Registrar of the university, Dr. Acho Elendu, said the publication was “mischievous, malicious, and misleading.”

Dr. Elendu clarified that the individuals behind the claims were not current staff, but persons who were given temporary appointments by the previous administration in 2023 and lawfully disengaged over a year ago due to irregularities in their appointments.

He was reacting to a report published by an online version of a notable newspaper (not New Telegraph), which was titled “Abia Varsity Lecturers Lament 12 Months Unpaid Salaries.” He described the story as “half-baked, untrue, and a calculated attempt to blackmail the university management and the state government.”

According to Elendu, since the assumption of office by Governor Alex Otti on May 29, 2023, as the 5th democratically elected Executive Governor of Abia State and Visitor to the university, the state government has ensured prompt and regular payment of salaries to all verified staff of the university.

“In his characteristic magnanimity and uncommon passion for education, His Excellency also approved the payment of 11 months of salary arrears owed by the previous administration. Ten of those months have so far been paid,” the statement read.

He further reiterated that those making the protest were disengaged due to issues surrounding their appointments, but added that the university management had promised that those who applied and were qualified would be considered in the ongoing recruitment process approved by the state government.

Elendu appealed for caution and fairness, urging the public to ensure that justice is upheld in matters concerning the university.