We’re Enjoying Enhanced Welfare Packages, Operations’ Allowances Paid Promptly – Soldiers

…insist military under CDS’ command maintains professionalism, discipline

Some personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) have commended the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, over what they described as “Enhanced welfare packages”, including the “Prompt payment of operations allowances” to troops on the frontline.

They maintained that since his appointment in 2023 by President Bola Tinubu, the defence chief has continued to prioritise the welfare of officers, soldiers, ratings, airmen and airwomen, including the civilian component of the Military.

The non-commissioned officers made the position while countering a petition written by some “Fake soldiers” alleging non-payment of operations’ allowances to soldiers involved in the ongoing counter terrorism and other kinetic operations across the country.

In their separate reactions, however, MWOs Idris Walid Tanko, Ishaku Jibrin, Abiodun S, WO Jacob Ololoh, Sgt. Onyeka Eme Nike and Lance Corporal Eneyoh Atang said nothing could be further from the truth.

While describing the allegations as false, mischievous, and misguided, the soldiers challenged the petitioners to a public outing for authentication of identities.

In separate interviews, the personnel insisted that the military has maintained a very high level of professionalism, discipline, as well as other core values under the leadership of General Musa as CDS.

“I can confirm to you that non-commissioned officers are currently enjoying a regime of enhanced welfare packages such as routine trainings, affordable housing, and other packages.

More importantly, is the prompt payment of RCA to troops involved in counterterrorism operations across the country, “MWOs Idris Walid Tanko said.

Also corroborating the position, Ishaku Jibrin challenged “the so-called petitioners to an open forum, where we will ascertain their authenticity as soldiers.

On his part, Abiodun S stated: “We urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, others, whom the so-called soldiers copied their petition, to disregard same.

“My suspicion is that, even if those soldiers are real, it is suspected that they may have been induced to embark on this despicable outing, which smacks of indiscipline, and unprofessionalism to say the least.

“May be the trio belong to another military because the one I serve is welfare-centred, with corresponding morale-boosting effects.

“In fact, we have never had it so good as we do now under the able command and leadership of General CG Musa, the man that knows his onions as a soldier of soldiers.”

Also speaking, Etang submitted that: “Such instances of delayed payment, as isolated as they may be, are a reflection of the paucity of funds that the Federal Government deals with from time to time.

“Therefore, the AFN, being a product of the Nigerian State, is not insulated from such developments – whenever they happen, please.”

