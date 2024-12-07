We’re Embarking On Silent Economic Revolution In Ogun – Abiodun

Share

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has declared that his administration in the past five years has carried out unprecedented turn-around in all the critical sectors of the state economy, describing it as a ‘silent economic revolution’.

He added that despite the humongous infrastructural deficit his government inherited upon assumption of office in 2019, especially in the area of roads at the border communities and Federal highways, he has been able to drastically ameliorate the situation in the best interests of the people in the State.

Prince Abiodun made this known on Friday during the 14th Annual Lecture/Award ceremony of the Nigerian News Direct Newspaper with the theme,” Achieving Economic Prosperity: The Role of Human Capacity Development, Fiscal Prudence and Revenue Generation”, held at Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

The Governor, who was conferred with the ‘Man of the Year Award’ and represented by his Special Adviser on Media &Communications, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, reiterated his avowed commitment to all-round development in Ogun State and the irreversible resolution to leave behind an enduring legacy of growth and prosperity in the Gateway State.

He highlighted some of his enviable successes in the State within a short period of time including the construction of over 600km of roads across the three Senatorial Districts, the construction of a world-class Agro-cargo Airport as well as raising the Internally Generated Revenue base of the state to become the most viable state in Nigeria in the area of IGR generation among other achievements.

Governor Abiodun further explained that Ogun State since he took the mantle of leadership has totally changed the business environment to make it more friendly and favourable to investors, therefore making the state the best in terms of Ease of Doing Business and the investor destination of choice in Nigeria.

According to him, the State presently accommodates over six thousand manufacturing firms in different industrial clusters across the state and contributes immensely to the micro economy of the state as well as the Nigerian macroeconomic growth.

He, however, commended the management of the Nigerian News Direct Newspaper for the honour bestowed on him and promised never to deviate from the path of purposeful and responsible leadership with patriotic inclination.

“I most sincerely thank the Nigerian News Direct Newspaper for the honour, obviously, the recognition would serve as an impetus for our government to do more for our people in Ogun State and Nigeria in general.

“We are happy that a media organisation like News Direct is painstakingly monitoring our activities and progress in the state, which is no doubt a silent economic revolution of sorts in every critical sector of the state economy.

“I, therefore, urge them to continue to be the vanguard of ethical journalism and strong illumination to Nigeria’s public space for the ultimate good of the generality of the Nigerian citizenry”, Governor Abiodun said.

