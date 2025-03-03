We’re Elevating Trauma Care In Nigeria To World-Class Standard – Grandville CEO

Share

Renowned plastic surgeon and burn consultant Dr Ayobami Aranmolate Rasheed has reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Nigeria’s healthcare system, particularly in emergency and trauma care.

In a recent interview, he highlighted the vital role of Grandville Trauma Center, located in Lagos, as a first-tier trauma facility dedicated to providing world-class emergency medical services.

“Grandville Trauma Center is not just another hospital; it is a lifeline for critical emergencies,” Dr. Aranmolate stated. “Our goal is to ensure that no life is lost due to lack of timely medical intervention.

We operate 24/7, equipped with the best technology and medical expertise to handle trauma cases efficiently.”

Grandville Trauma Center boasts advanced medical infrastructure designed to handle life-threatening conditions with speed and precision. It features a 5-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU), fully equipped with state-of-the-art monitoring systems and life-support technology to stabilize critically ill patients. The center also offers comprehensive diagnostic imaging, including MRI, CT scans, and X-rays, ensuring prompt and accurate diagnoses at any hour of the day.

At the heart of Grandville Trauma Center’s success is its expert team of professionals, including trauma surgeons, emergency physicians, radiologists, laboratory scientists, critical care nurses, and paramedics.

These specialists work seamlessly to provide life-saving interventions, ensuring the best possible outcomes for patients facing severe injuries or medical crises.

“Our multidisciplinary team is trained to handle emergencies with precision and compassion,” Dr. Aranmolate emphasized. “We understand that every second counts in trauma care, which is why we are always prepared to act swiftly.”

Aranmolate added that the facility guarantees immediate access to urgent surgeries, advanced imaging, and comprehensive laboratory investigations, offering patients and their families reassurance in their most critical moments.

With a clear mission to redefine trauma care in Nigeria, Grandville Trauma Center is setting new benchmarks in emergency healthcare delivery. By integrating cutting-edge technology, highly trained specialists, and a compassionate approach, the center has positioned itself as a beacon of hope for those in need of critical medical care.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

