We’re Duty-Bound To Pray, Support Tinubu’s Administration – Solemn Assembly

Some church leaders in Nigeria under the auspices of the National Solemn Assembly have said in accordance with the holy scriptures, they were bound to consistently pray and support whomever was President, as well as for peace unity and harmony in the country.

In this vein, a committee was on Tuesday inaugurated to plan and organise a national day of prayer scheduled to be held on the 1st of December 2023, at the end of a 40-day fast which would commence on the 20th of October, 2023.

Chairman of the committee, Archbishop Leonard Kefas Bature who urged all Nigerians especially Christians from all walks of life to actively participate in the fast and one day intense prayers for the nation, explained that the fast would come to an end on the 30th of November 2023, a day before the solemn Assembly.

Bature who is also the National President, of Charismatic Catholic Bishops of Nigeria, Charismatic Renewal, explained that NaSA was a vision vetted by church leaders from different denominations in Nigeria working in collaboration with Christian organisations and groups, to gather and pray for peace and progress of the country.

He said: “We looked at the present conditions of our country and felt there is a need for us to come together and thank God, praise God and worship God in appreciation of what he has done for us.

“There have been a lot of prophecies of doom right from the time the campaign began that Nigeria will burn, Nigeria will disintegrate but God Almighty kept us together in peace, in unity, in harmony and took us through the election safely and now we have a government that has been formed under the leadership of our able president senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice, Sen. Kashim Shettima

“By the grace of God, we as church leaders are duty bound by the word of the Lord to pray and support any government of the day and as today, we have a government in place it is our duty to pray for the government and it is our duty to encourage a peaceful atmosphere in the nation so that the government will be able to do the work that they have been elected to do because no meaningful progress can be achieved in an atmosphere of chaos.

“That is why we the church leaders decided to come together and host the National Solemn Assembly which is a day of three hours marathon of prayer, praise, worship and thanksgiving to God, with intermittent declarations by our spiritual fathers in the nation.

“We are trusting God that on that day which is 1st of December, 2023 Friday by 10 am, Christian leaders will assemble in this National Christian Centre in their numbers from all walks of life! from the religious community, from the political, from the business community, government and non-governmental to come together and lift up our voices to God, lift up thanksgiving to God for keeping Nigeria together.”

Bature commended President Tinubu for disappointing the expectations of many who were confident a Muslim/Muslim Ticket would set the country on a path of chaos, by ensuring a balance in the appointment of both Christians and Muslims into political appointments.

“One of the things creating tension during the last electioneering period was the fact that many Christians in Nigeria were so scared of the idea of a Muslim/Muslim Ticket. It brought a lot of fear but as God will have it, that fear has been removed from us; the president and his vice have demonstrated nothing but balance in the kind of political appointments that they have made.

“We have seen that nobody can cry of marginalization because Muslims have gotten their fair share and Christians have also gotten their fair share and so this is one of the reasons why we must thank God because some people thought that a Muslim/Muslim ticket will Islamise Nigeria but there is no sign whatsoever to show that was the intent especially as they began the political appointment so this is one area that we must come together to thank God and pray.”

“We this committee of church leaders that are saddled with the vision and responsibility to organize the National Solemn Assembly, after today’s inauguration are swinging into action to begin to plan and execute.

“We are calling on all Nigerians Christians especially, to join us in a 40-day fast to pray for this nation, to pray for our President, his vice and all other political leaders beginning from the 20th of this month, to one day before the National Solemn Assembly,” Archbishop Bature added.