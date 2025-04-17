We’re Driving Cashless Economy With New Debit Card –Zab

Share

PalmPay is doubling down on its mission to drive digital financial inclusion across Africa. PalmPay’s Chief Marketing Officer, Sofia Zab, said this while reflecting on the company’s journey and the hurdles it faced earlier.

Zab, who spoke in a panel session at this year’s Tech Unite Africa conference in Lagos, shared the plans by the Fintech to accelerate the continent’s shift away from cash by making digital payments more seamless, accessible, and rewarding for everyone.

According to her, when PalmPay began operations in Nigeria in 2019, digital payments were still a tough sell, as unstable platforms and costly transactions made consumers and small businesses stick with cash.

“But rather than waiting for the environment to improve, PalmPay took a different route. It built a solution from the ground up.

From creating a highly reliable transaction system with a 99.95% success rate to removing the friction of hidden charges and failed payments, the company focused on making digital payments more appealing than cash.

“Once people realise how easy and rewarding it can be, they switch and they don’t look back,” Zab said, pointing to features like free transfers, zero-fee bill payments, and cashback perks that have made PalmPay a daily go-to for millions of Nigerians.”

She added: “What sets PalmPay apart is its deep understanding of the local context. Knowing that internet access is still patchy in many parts of the country, PalmPay built a network of over a million agents who can carry out transactions even when mobile networks fail.

“The launch of its USSD code (*861#) in 2024 further widened access, allowing people with basic phones to enjoy digital financial services without needing data. “Now, with the PalmPay Debit Card—created in partnership with Verve—users have even more flexibility.

The card allows them to withdraw cash when necessary and make in-store purchases while staying connected to the PalmPay ecosystem.

There’s no maintenance fee, and the application process is smooth and entirely app-based, with nationwide delivery.”

Zab emphasised that PalmPay’s goal is not just to digitise finance but to bring more people into the financial system, especially those who have been left out for too long, saying: “Financial inclusion isn’t a buzzword for us, it’s the heart of what we’re building.”

