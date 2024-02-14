We’re Determined To Restore Nigerians’ Trust In FG – Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said his ministry has mapped out measures to restore the confidence and trust of Nigerians in government.

Alhaji Idris who spoke on Wednesday at the beginning of the Ministerial Press Briefing Series (MPBS) organised by his ministry, disclosed that the Ministry of Information has crafted and is implementing an agenda to align with the visions of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“We are determined to restore trust, confidence and credibility to public communications, by engaging in a timely, proactive and consistent fashion with all our stakeholders, across government, the media, the private sector and the international community, deploying all available platforms and media,” he explained.

The minister further disclosed that his ministry is implementing a series of national campaigns to achieve a reorientation of attitudes, values and ethics in Nigeria.

“We have already started work in this regard, and very soon we will launch Nigeria’s new National Values Charter, which will outline the rights and responsibilities that government and citizens have towards each other, and form the foundation for these national reorientation campaigns,” he added.

He stated that the ministry is modernising and upgrading the Federal Government’s information and communications systems, as well as personnel to ensure that they are relevant and fit-for-purpose for the 21st century.

According to him, the ministry, through the implementation of favourable policies and incentives, is creating an enabling environment for all players and stakeholders in the media and information ecosystem.

The debut edition of the press briefing series, which has the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Senator Abubakar Kyari, as a guest, according to Alhaji Idris, was because of the critical role of the sector in the Nigerian economy.

He added that the briefings were in line with his ministry’s ‘Restore Trust’ and ‘Amplify Policies and Programmes’ pillars, and is an opportunity for journalists to engage with senior government officials, on behalf of the good people of Nigeria.

“You will hear first-hand about what the Federal Government is doing, policies, programmes, targets and objectives, and you will be able to ask questions and receive relevant clarifications.

“We have also made efforts to ensure that this briefing series receives the widest possible coverage, through traditional and digital platforms,” Alhaji Idris further stated.