We’re Determined To Make Our Refineries Work, Embrace Sustainable Solutions – Ojulari

…Lokpobiri: Nig’s ambition is to meet local demands, not exceed OPEC quota

…Labour Minister seeks increased investment in safety protocols

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Bayo Ojulari has said the company was determined to put in place sustainable solutions that would make all refineries in the country fully operational.

Ojulari spoke at the 4th edition of the PENGASSAN Energy And Labour Summit (PEALS) on Wednesday in Abuja, themed, “Building a Resilient Oil and Gas Sector in Nigeria: Advancing HSE ESG Investment and Incremental Production.”

The GCEO, who revealed that the NNPC Limited was currently operating a new business model that was focused on value creation, competitiveness and efficiency, added that the company was committed towards embracing partnerships, data-driven decisions and innovations that would help in the incremental growth of daily production to sustainable levels.

According to him, the organised labour, government and the oil and gas industry must work together to derisk the oil and gas sector to attract and return investments.

He said: “This new NNPC’s drive includes restructuring our joint venture, monetising our assets, and investing in critical infrastructure such as upgrading our existing pipeline as well as building new ones, upgrading our gas hubs as well as building new ones.

“We are determined to make sure that our refineries work. With the spending, a lot of detailed reviews, taking all the learnings, we are driven by the fact that the Nigerian states and the future of Nigeria’s success are opposed to any individual of us.

“That is what drives our determination to ensure that we put a solution that is sustainable for our refineries.”

Ojulari, who raised concerns over calls for review of laws and policies in the oil and gas sector, especially the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), however, cautioned that one of the most important criteria investors look for is stability.

“We are also open to partnerships across the value chain, and we believe these partnerships will increase opportunities for Nigerians and increase opportunities for our host communities and increase opportunities for all well-meaning investors, but investment thrives on stability.

“There is always the desire to tinker with laws and policies; however, as much as we do that where it is absolutely necessary, we must remember those who want to invest are concerned about stability. Sometimes, the overall annual impact of stability is far above the little tinkers that we put in.”

Raising concerns over the dearth of safety in the sector, the GCEO warned that one mistake in the oil and gas industry could “lead to environmental, reputational, and economic damage, Our commitment must be absolute.

“At NNPC Limited, we are embedding a zero-harm culture, strengthening incident reporting systems, and prioritising the well-being of our people and host communities. My message to all our operators, contractors, and unions, HSE is not negotiating; it is our license to operate.

On Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), he urged oil and gas companies to work towards building trust and long-term value as he noted that they would not be judged only by what they produce, but how they produce it.

“Environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and sound governance are now critical metrics for assessing capital, winning community support, and sustaining growth.

NNPC Limited has initiated an energy transition roadmap, reducing our carbon footprint, investing in gas beyond just a transition fuel, but as an enabler for economic development and improving transparency.”

While noting the NNPC Ltd’s commitment to improve its operational excellence by reducing leakage, the GCEO disclosed there was an aggressive drive to unlock all stranded assets in the next few months. He added that incremental production was only possible

from many smart, coordinated actions across the value chain.

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil) Send. Heineken Lokpobiri, who highlighted the critical role of workers in the increased daily production output of about 1.8 million barrels, said it was as a result of “the professionalism, the education, the expertise and the innovation.

Lokpobiri, who sought PENGASSAN’s support to realise Nigeria’s target of over 2 million barrels per day, assured the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that although Nigeria was not ambitious to exceed its production quota, the country was committed to meeting the increased local and regional demands for crude.

“Already I’m getting queries from OPEC that we are exceeding our quota, it’s just by a small percentage, and I told them that we are not exceeding.

“We are a committed member of OPEC. We have no ambition to exceed the OPEC quota, but we also have an ambition to increase our quota so that we can meet the demands for both our local, domestic, regional, and global obligations.”

While reiterating the resolve to revoke licenses of companies with dormant oil wells, the minister maintained that one of the ways to increase the volume of crude production was to give licenses to new companies with capacity rather than extend the licenses of companies without capacity to produce.

He lamented that out of the over 60 licenses issued a few years ago, with an expectation each well would produce between 200,000 and 120,000 vials a year, “today, the records available to me can assure you that maybe less than five or six of them have been able to make it. We need every available well to be profitable.”

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, who stressed the need to prioritise the health and safety of workers, communities, and ecosystems, urged regulators and unions in the sector to ensure workers’ lives were protected and that environmental stewardship becomes a cooperative value.

“Advancing our HSE standards is not optional. It is imperative. I urge all stakeholders to invest in robust safety protocols, continuous training, and proactive environmental stewardship because the cost of negligence is far greater than the investment in prevention.

“I call on all companies to invest in workers’ welfare, HSE innovation, and ESG compliance, labour unions to embrace constructive engagement and capacity building, and government agencies to streamline regulatory processes and support labour-friendly reforms.